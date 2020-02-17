Follow Us:
Monday, February 17, 2020
Must Read

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at GST Bhavan, 16 engines on spot

Mumbai GST Bhavan fire: According to the fire officials, most of the employees evacuated the building immediately after spotting the smoke.

| New Delhi | Updated: February 17, 2020 2:09:04 pm
mumbai gst bhavan fire, byculla gst bhavan fire, mumbai fire at gst bhavan, mumbai gst bhavan, mumbai city news The fire at Mumbai GST Bhavan in Byculla. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

A fire broke out on the eighth floor of GST Bhavan at Byculla in Mumbai on Monday. As many as 16 fire engines are on the spot.

No injuries were reported at the time of filing this report. Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi also arrived at the spot.

mumbai gst bhavan fire, byculla gst bhavan fire, mumbai fire at gst bhavan, mumbai gst bhavan, mumbai city news Fire fighting operations are underway.

According to the fire officials, most of the employees evacuated the building immediately after spotting the smoke.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement