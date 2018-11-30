Mumbai: Fire fighter dies as cylinder explodes in Kalyan restaurant

A fire fighter died and another was injured after a cylinder exploded during a blaze at a restaurant in Kalyan on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out at a small restaurant in the Golden Park area of Kalyan. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot. But a cylinder stored inside the restaurant exploded when the fire fighting was on, police said. “The cylinder exploded close to where the fire man, identified as Jagan Amale (59), had been standing. He, along with others, suffered serious burns and were rushed to the hospital,” a police officer said. Amale and another firefighter, Sandeep Palwe (35), were taken to a private hospital, the police said.

Amale was later declared dead at Rukminibai civil hospital in Kalyan. “He was supposed to retire in six months. He was brave and always ready to face any situation while working as a fire fighter,” said one of Amale’s colleagues.

Palwe has suffered 30 per cent burns, the police said. “He is out of danger and is in a private hospital,” a police officer said.

On November 1, two fire brigade personnel died after falling in a well in Kalyan while rescuing a father-son duo in Kalyan. “Three firemen have died in just a month. This shows the unpreparedness of the force. The KDMC (Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation) has been neglecting their safety and not enough mock drills are organised,” said Vikas Mahale, a Kalyan-based activist.

KDMC Commissioner Govind Bodke, however, said: “All due procedures are followed. This was an accident, as the cylinder burst before the fire fighters could start work.”