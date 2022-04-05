scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai due to diesel line leak

No casualties have been reported so far. 

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 5, 2022 10:18:13 am
A fire broke out in Navi Mumbai's MIDC area on April 5. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

A fire broke out in Navi Mumbai’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area Tuesday due to a diesel pipeline leak, as per initial reports.

The incident occurred in the Mahape area next to Shilphata road in the Thane district. No casualties have been reported so far.

Firefighters try to contain the flames as the fire rages. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

