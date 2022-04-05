Fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai due to diesel line leak

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 5, 2022 10:18:13 am
A fire broke out in Navi Mumbai’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area Tuesday due to a diesel pipeline leak, as per initial reports.
The incident occurred in the Mahape area next to Shilphata road in the Thane district. No casualties have been reported so far.
