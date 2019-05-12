Toggle Menu
Mumbai: 10-year-old girl dies after fire breaks out in Dadar police station compound

Fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the flames. More details awaited.

Fire officials trying at work in Dadar police station compound. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

A 10-year-old girl died in a fire that broke out in Saitan Chowki police quarters at Dadar police station compound in Mumbai on Sunday.

Fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited.

Earlier on April 29, a major fire broke out at a Big Bazaar outlet in Matunga Road station area. However, no injuries were reported as the shopping centre was evacuated safely due to a timely alert by a security guard in the neighbouring building.

On April 20 too, a fire was reported at a chemical plant located in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in the Dombivli district. However, no loss of life was reported in that incident too. Eight fire engines were engaged in the task of dousing the flames, the officials said.

(With inputs from ANI)

