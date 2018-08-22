Mumbai: At least 2 dead, 14 injured in a fire at Crystal tower in Parel

Mumbai crystal tower fire: The fire, which was earlier classified as Level-2, has now become Level-3. (Source: ANI photo) Mumbai crystal tower fire: The fire, which was earlier classified as Level-2, has now become Level-3. (Source: ANI photo)

At least two people died and 14 others injured in a fire that broke out at the 12th floor of Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Mumbai’s Parel area Wednesday morning. “A total of 16 victims came to KEM hospital of which two were declared brought dead. Of the other 14, who are stable, three have been admitted for the surgery and the rest 11 are on medicines in the emergency ward,” said KEM dean Dr Avinash Supe.

Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Several others are feared trapped inside the tower. They are being rescued with the help of a crane.

The fire, which was earlier classified as Level-2, has now become Level-3, reported news agency ANI. No casualties have been reported so far.

Mumbai crystal tower fire: Some people have been rescued. (ANI photo) Mumbai crystal tower fire: Some people have been rescued. (ANI photo)

“The fire brigade control room got a message about the blaze on 12th floor of the ‘Crystal Tower’ building, located near Hindmata Cinema, at 8.32 am,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

Mumbai crystal tower fire: No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI photo) Mumbai crystal tower fire: No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI photo)

“The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building’s staircases,” PTI quoted Mumbai Fire Brigade chief P S Rahangdale, as saying. He also said, “Efforts were on to douse the flames and rescue the residents of the building.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd