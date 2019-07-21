Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Churchill Chamber, several feared trapped

At least nine persons were rescued Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chamber building near Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai’s Colaba. Rescue operations are underway as firemen are trying to bring those trapped in the four-storey building to safety.

It has been declared a level-2 fire. The incident was reported at 12.17 pm. No casualties have been reported till now and the cause behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

“According to the preliminary information I’ve received, the fire took place on the third floor of the building and the rescue operations are underway, using a ladder. The cause of the fire is not yet known,” said BMC ward officer, Nitin Arte

Last month, a fire broke out on the first floor of a 21-storey building in Wadala. According to fire brigade officials, the building caught fire around 3.15 am but they got a call only at 3.33 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that the fire was caused by a short-circuit, said a fire brigade official.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited