Mumbai: Eight injured after level-3 fire breaks out at building in Nagpada

Mumbai fire brigade officials received information of the fire at 9.16 am and reached the spot at 9.44 am. (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar) Mumbai fire brigade officials received information of the fire at 9.16 am and reached the spot at 9.44 am. (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

At least eight people, including a 2-year-old, were injured after a fire broke out at a building in Mumbai’s Nagpada area on Monday. Fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze, categorised as ‘Level 3’.

Mumbai fire brigade officials received information of the fire at 9.16 am and reached the spot at 9.44 am. Four of the five injured are stable, while one is in critical condition and undergoing further treatment.

The blaze erupted in the ground plus one-storey China Building, located in Baghdadi compound of Kamathipura area in central Mumbai. The structure has various commercial units and some people were also residing in it.

The incident comes a week after a fire broke out in a couple of residential flats on the seventh and eight floors of a building in Vile Parle West. Initially tagged as ‘Level 2’, the operation was later escalated to the next level. Four fire engines, four jumbo tankers and two turning ladders were pressed into service, and were later aided by four more fire engines, two jumbo tankers, two turning ladders, one breathing apparatus van, and one quick response vehicle.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd