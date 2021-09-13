scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Mumbai fire brigade unions demand personal protection suits for all firefighters

There are more than 340 firefighters who are without this equipment.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 13, 2021 12:58:23 am
All new recruits from 2017 have not been given PPE suits. (File Photo)

Various unions of the Mumbai fire brigade have demanded that all firemen be given personal protection suits that protect the personnel from the blaze.

Damodar Pandkar, Treasurer, Mumbai Fire Brigade ladhau kamgar sena said that the issue was discussed in detail with Mayor Kishori Pednekar last week. He said that all new recruits from 2017 have not been given PPE suits.

There are more than 340 firefighters who are without this equipment. These protect firemen from the flames, Pandkar claimed.

Chief Fire Officer Hemant Parab said, “We are all looking forward to fulfilling these demands. There are 340 such firefighters, who still have not got these PPE suits and this was delayed due to glitches in the tender process. We will give this to them and all the older firemen will also get PPEs.”

