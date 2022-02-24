Mumbai Fire Brigade to upload all data on fire safety measures online

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is planning to put all details related to fire safety measures online. The Fire brigade is developing a Building Inspection System with the help of which a database of buildings with fire safety details can be created. The move comes after recent fire incidents in highrises had revealed that they had failed to comply with fire safety norms.

In a reply to Right To Information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali, MFB said information on fire safety in buildings will be made available online. Previously, Galgali had accused the fire brigade of hiding details of fire safety in buildings. He alleged that the fire brigade has failed to take adequate steps in terms of fire safety, which is leading to frequent fires in highrise buildings.

“Finally, the fire brigade has promised that they will upload details of fire safety on a website. Despite there being repeated fire incidents in buildings and loss of life, there was no progress. The department has now said they are making a software where all information related to fire safety in buildings will be available,” said Galgali.

Chief Fire Officer Hemant Parab in a written reply to Galgali said the department is working to upload all the details publicly. According to the reply from MFB, as per Sections 3 (1) and 3 (3) of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, in January 2022, fire audit reports from 2,556 buildings were submitted to the fire brigade.

The data provided from the department shows that Mumbai reported 4,454 fire incidents in 2017, 4,959 in 2018, 5,324 in 2019, 4,512 in 2020 and 3,515 in 2021.

Recently, a fire in 20-storey Sachinam Heights had led to the death of eight residents. It was found that the building’s fire fighting systems were non-operational.