scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai Fire Brigade set to recruit 900 firefighters

Sources said that the fire brigade has received over 1,000 applications for the posts. Eligible candidates will go through a selection process, including a written examination.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 23, 2022 4:05:32 pm
Mumbai fire brigadeNotably, 30 per cent of the posts have been reserved for women. (File photo)

After over five years, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is undertaking a massive recruitment drive. The MFB has issued a recruitment notice for 900 new firefighters. A candidate must have cleared Class XII to be eligible for the post.

Sources said that the fire brigade has received over 1,000 applications for the posts. Eligible candidates will go through a selection process, including a written examination.

Those clearing the exam will be required to undergo a field test, which includes a heavy vehicle driving test, and a final medical test.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Notably, 30 per cent of the posts have been reserved for women. The selected candidates will go through six months of training before final recruitment.

There are over 2,500 officers and firefighters in the MFB. Apart from dispensing regular fire-fighting duties, the officials have additional tasks, which include carrying out fire audits in private buildings, malls, multiplexes, and hospitals.

More from Mumbai

At present, there are 35 fire stations and 18 mini fire stations under six fire command centres. There are more than 258 fire vehicles like fire engines, jumbo water tankers and ladder vans.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 23: Latest News

Advertisement