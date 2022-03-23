Mumbai Fire Brigade set to recruit 900 firefighters

After over five years, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is undertaking a massive recruitment drive. The MFB has issued a recruitment notice for 900 new firefighters. A candidate must have cleared Class XII to be eligible for the post.

Sources said that the fire brigade has received over 1,000 applications for the posts. Eligible candidates will go through a selection process, including a written examination.

Those clearing the exam will be required to undergo a field test, which includes a heavy vehicle driving test, and a final medical test.

Notably, 30 per cent of the posts have been reserved for women. The selected candidates will go through six months of training before final recruitment.

There are over 2,500 officers and firefighters in the MFB. Apart from dispensing regular fire-fighting duties, the officials have additional tasks, which include carrying out fire audits in private buildings, malls, multiplexes, and hospitals.

At present, there are 35 fire stations and 18 mini fire stations under six fire command centres. There are more than 258 fire vehicles like fire engines, jumbo water tankers and ladder vans.