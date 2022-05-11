Mumbai: Fire brigade likely to issue notice to Bandra building over ‘non-functional’ firefighting equipment

The Mumbai Fire Brigade is likely to issue a notice to Jivesh Terraces in Bandra west for “non-functional” firefighting systems at the building. The decision came after a fire broke out at the 14th floor of the 21-storey building and the firemen discovered that the firefighting equipment was non-functional. While no resident was injured, one fireman received minor injuries due to suffocation.

“Since the firefighting system was non-functional, we will issue a notice to the building under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention Act. If the firefighting system would have been working, the flames could have been doused much earlier,” said an official from the fire brigade.

The fire department is conducting an investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire which broke out around 7.45 pm and was doused at 10 pm. Officials added that prima facie it appears that the fire started due to a short circuit in the air-conditioning unit of the flat. The power supply of the building will also be restored Wednesday.

Many residents had assembled at the upper floors of the building and were later rescued safely. More than 20 residents were evacuated from the building.