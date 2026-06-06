Days after Delhi fire incident, MFB intensifies action against restaurants, seizes illegal cylinders

Delhi Police and local authorities seal nearby Bed and Breakfast (B&B) building(s) where a catastrophic fire broke out at a hotel, reportedly claiming 21 lives, in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Two days after a deadly blaze killed 21 people at a bed and breakfast (B&B) establishment in South Delhi, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) carried out demolition and seizure operation in five restaurants at Mumbai’s Andheri West.

The move comes as part of a two-week-long fire inspection drill that started from Friday and will continue till June 20.

According to the officials, as part of the drive several business establishments were inspected to check whether all the fire prevention measures were operational, which included fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems, fire alarm and detection systems, kitchen ducting, hydrant systems and emergency exit routes. The officials said that during the drive it was also inspected that whether the establishments had carried out fire safety audits – a compulsory assessment need to be carried out twice annually.