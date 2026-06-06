Days after Delhi fire incident, MFB intensifies action against restaurants, seizes illegal cylinders

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Two days after a deadly blaze killed 21 people at a bed and breakfast (B&B) establishment in South Delhi, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) carried out demolition and seizure operation in five restaurants at Mumbai’s Andheri West.
The move comes as part of a two-week-long fire inspection drill that started from Friday and will continue till June 20.
According to the officials, as part of the drive several business establishments were inspected to check whether all the fire prevention measures were operational, which included fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems, fire alarm and detection systems, kitchen ducting, hydrant systems and emergency exit routes. The officials said that during the drive it was also inspected that whether the establishments had carried out fire safety audits – a compulsory assessment need to be carried out twice annually.
The officials said that as part of the drive several unauthorised altercations were found in the five restaurants in Andheri during the drill.
These five restaurants – Walkman Bar, Bora Bora, China Gate, Caravan Serai and Hometown – were found to be hoarding illegal flammable goods along with violation of building proposal norms.
The officials said that as part of the drive, 17 commercial LPG cylinders were recovered along with 4 cooking ranges, 1 gas bank, 1 nitrogen cylinder and 1 oven. The officials also maintained that the buildings in which the restaurants were located violated the fire provision norms which mandates having mandatory open space and refuge area inside the building premises.
“The refuge area of the buildings were encroached and were converted into kitchens and service areas. If a fire would have broken out then there would have been no space available for common people to escape from within the premises. This is a clear violation of the fire safety laws,” the MFB said in a statement.
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