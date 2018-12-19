Mumbai: Fire brigade inspected 25 hospitals in three years

OVER THE last three years, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has conducted inspections at only 25 hospitals and 204 municipal dispensaries across the financial capital to check for violations of fire safety norms.

Following these inspections, the department had issued notices to nine hospitals and 204 dispensaries after findings shortcomings, including non-functional fire fighting systems, non-availability of basic equipment like fire extinguishers, encroached or blocked fire exits.

However, of these nine hospitals, only four have submitted compliance reports. According to data, in 2018, only five major BMC hospitals and 204 dispensaries were inspected. No inspection was carried out in private hospitals or hospitals run by other government agencies.

Asked about the poor progress in inspecting hospitals, a fire official said: “We have asked all hospitals to submit audit reports every six months, like other buildings in the city. The hospital management should look after fire safety measures. None of the five major hospitals inspected this year submitted compliance reports.”

“In 2011, when there was a big fire at a Kolkata hospital, the municipality conducted fire audits at 67 major hospitals (having more than 100 beds). The audit revealed fire safety violations in all. They had all been issued notices. Following that, 66 hospitals submitted compliance reports, while one hospital did not take the required measures. We have filed a court case against that hospital,” the official added.

Acting Chief Fire Officer V N Panigrahi said: “As per the Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, hospitals should submit fire audit reports every six months.”

Data available from the fire control room shows that in the last five years, more than 60 calls were received regarding fire in hospital buildings. “Data from 34 fire stations shows that more than 60 calls were received from health institutions, including hospitals, dispensaries and nursing homes among others. The responsibility of installing fire safety equipment is with the management of these institutions,” said Deputy Chief Fire officer (Technical) R A Choudhary.

Asked about regular fire drills and training for staff in hospitals, a senior official said: “It is every hospital’s responsibility to come to us for conducting fire drill and training the staff. Every hospital should conduct an annual fire drill, but hardly any hospital follows this. The fire Act does not have a provision to direct hospitals to conduct compulsory drills. For better fire prevention, places like hospitals should have floor marshals at every floor to guide visitors, staff and patients for evacuation during emergencies. Hospitals should also have ramps for smooth evacuation.”