Mumbai fire brigade to soon launch app to check safety compliance of buildings

The Mumbai fire brigade has decided to develop a mobile application where fire audits reports can be uploaded to keep a check on safety compliance of buildings in the city.

Once ready, all buildings will have to submit their six monthly fire audit reports mandatorily on the app. “The data of all buildings will be available on this app. BMC has started the trial of the app in three administrative wards,” a senior official said.

Every building in the city will be given a unique identification number for data compilation.

Officials added that the buildings that are compliant will face disconnection of electricity and water supplies.

This comes after a major fire broke out in the luxury residential sixty-storey One Avighna Park apartment last week. One person had died in the incident.

In the last 20 months, the fire brigade has inspected 1,526 buildings, including 52 high-rises, to check fire-safety compliance. Of these, notices have been sent to 327 buildings for non-compliance of norms. So far, three buildings have been prosecuted for not fixing fire safety mechanisms, which are mandatory.