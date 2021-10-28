scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Mumbai fire brigade to soon launch app to check safety compliance of buildings

Once ready, all buildings will have to submit their six monthly fire audit reports mandatorily on the app.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 28, 2021 12:12:46 pm
This comes after a major fire broke out in the luxury residential sixty-storey One Avighna Park apartment last week.

The Mumbai fire brigade has decided to develop a mobile application where fire audits reports can be uploaded to keep a check on safety compliance of buildings in the city.

Once ready, all buildings will have to submit their six monthly fire audit reports mandatorily on the app. “The data of all buildings will be available on this app. BMC has started the trial of the app in three administrative wards,” a senior official said.

Also Read |Mumbai fire death: ‘Frightening to watch him fall from 19th floor’

Every building in the city will be given a unique identification number for data compilation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Officials added that the buildings that are compliant will face disconnection of electricity and water supplies.

This comes after a major fire broke out in the luxury residential sixty-storey One Avighna Park apartment last week. One person had died in the incident.

Click here for more

In the last 20 months, the fire brigade has inspected 1,526 buildings, including 52 high-rises, to check fire-safety compliance. Of these, notices have been sent to 327 buildings for non-compliance of norms. So far, three buildings have been prosecuted for not fixing fire safety mechanisms, which are mandatory.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement