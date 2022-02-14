scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Mumbai: Fire breaks out on Bigg Boss set

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 14, 2022 1:17:57 am
Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Goregaon, Fire accidents, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News The reality show is hosted by actor Salman Khan and the last episode aired on January 30.

A Level 1 (minor) fire broke out at the sets of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm on Sunday. The fire was doused by 2:50 pm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is assessing the damage to the show’s set and the cause of the fire as cooling operation continued on Sunday evening.

The reality show is hosted by actor Salman Khan and the last episode aired on January 30.

