Mumbai: Fire breaks out on Bigg Boss set

A Level 1 (minor) fire broke out at the sets of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm on Sunday. The fire was doused by 2:50 pm.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is assessing the damage to the show’s set and the cause of the fire as cooling operation continued on Sunday evening.

The reality show is hosted by actor Salman Khan and the last episode aired on January 30.