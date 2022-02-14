Mumbai: Fire breaks out on Bigg Boss set

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 14, 2022 1:17:57 am
February 14, 2022 1:17:57 am
A Level 1 (minor) fire broke out at the sets of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm on Sunday. The fire was doused by 2:50 pm.
Four fire engines were rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported in the incident.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is assessing the damage to the show’s set and the cause of the fire as cooling operation continued on Sunday evening.
The reality show is hosted by actor Salman Khan and the last episode aired on January 30.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd