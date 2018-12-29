Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Worli’s Sadhana House, no injuries reported

A fire broke out on the ground floor of Sadhana House in Worli, Mumbai, on Saturday evening. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The fire at Sadhana House (G+4), located next to BDD Chawl, behind Mahindra Tower, was reported around 4.45pm. The Mumbai Fire Department, which has rushed tankers to the site to douse the flames, has declared it a Level II fire incident.

This is the second fire incident in a day in Mumbai after an under-construction building behind Kamala Mills compound caught fire on Saturday morning. The fire was doused later after five fire tenders arrived at the spot. No casualties were reported.

