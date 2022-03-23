Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla building, no injuries reported

A level-II fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Byculla’s Saat Rasta on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials from the Disaster Management Cell said that the fire started on the third floor of the Vitthal Niwas Building around 12.15 pm.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed three fire engines, jumbo tankers and one ambulance to the site. According to the officials, no one was injured in the incident and the fire is now under control. A woman was successfully rescued by firefighters from the third floor.

Firefighters are conducting a search operation in the building. Former mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar has reached the spot.