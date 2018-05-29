Mumbai: Four dead, nine injured as fire breaks out at Technic Plus One building in Goregaon

Smoke being seen emitting from the building in Goregaon. (Express Photo) Smoke being seen emitting from the building in Goregaon. (Express Photo)

A major fire broke out at Techniplus one building in Goregaon (E) at around 4.45pm on Sunday killing four and leaving nine including eight firemen from the Mumbai Fire Brigade injured. Earlier, the death toll was three, however, it rose to four on Monday after one more body was found.

The three dead have been identified as -Naimuddin Shah, Ram Avatar and Ram Tirathpal. Bodies of Avatar and Tirathpal were recovered from the lift in the building that was stuck between the fourth and fifth floor, officials from the MumbaiFire Brigade said.

Vishnu relative of Ramtirath Pal ( in the mobile ) shows a photograph in front of Sidharth Hospital. Ramtirath is one of the four who died in yesterdays fire. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty ) Vishnu relative of Ramtirath Pal ( in the mobile ) shows a photograph in front of Sidharth Hospital. Ramtirath is one of the four who died in yesterdays fire. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty )

Eight fire engines and six jumbo water tankers were at spot.

A firefighter is treated in an ambulance after he was injured while dousing a fire that broke out on a commercial building in Mumbai. Leaving four dead and nine injured. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) A firefighter is treated in an ambulance after he was injured while dousing a fire that broke out on a commercial building in Mumbai. Leaving four dead and nine injured. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

“Fire was confined to electric wiring in electric duct of basement with two podiums plus upper 9 storey glass façade building. As the fire is confined to electrical duct smoke and heat travelled in all floor,” said Chief Fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale. The building is a commercial property and houses a bank.

The fire engulfed the building with smoke billowing from the second to the eighth floor of the glass facade building. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) The fire engulfed the building with smoke billowing from the second to the eighth floor of the glass facade building. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Rahangdale added, “One of our fireman, Suresh Arte attached to Andheri Fire station was injured during the rescue operation and is being treated for smoke inhalation currently. Besides Arte, seven other fireman are being treated for smoke inhalation. The MFB team managed rescue nine people from the building including Wasim (30) and Naimuddin Shah (28) from the building. Shah, however was declared dead on arrival by Siddharth hospital.

Abdul Wahid ( third from Right ) a survivor from yesterdays fire in the suburbs. He escaped from the eigth floor of the building (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Abdul Wahid ( third from Right ) a survivor from yesterdays fire in the suburbs. He escaped from the eigth floor of the building (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

According to eyewitnesses and locals the fire erupted on seventh floor of the building leading to smoke billowing from the second floor of the building upto the eighth floor. The officials classified the fire as a level III (major).

A worker who inhaled the toxic smoke is being treated inside an ambulance present at the site. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) A worker who inhaled the toxic smoke is being treated inside an ambulance present at the site. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

However the exact location could not be established as yet Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said. Around three people were trapped in the building during the incident. The glass facade building consists of a basement and two podiums. All injured are being treated at Siddharth hospital in Goregaon.

The cooling operation is in process.

