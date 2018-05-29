Mumbai: Four dead, nine injured as fire breaks out at Technic Plus One building in Goregaon

A major fire broke out at Techniplus one building in Goregaon (E) at around 4.45pm on Sunday killing four and leaving nine including eight firemen from the Mumbai Fire Brigade injured. Earlier, the death toll was three, however, it rose to four on Monday after one more body was found.
The three dead have been identified as -Naimuddin Shah, Ram Avatar and Ram Tirathpal. Bodies of Avatar and Tirathpal were recovered from the lift in the building that was stuck between the fourth and fifth floor, officials from the MumbaiFire Brigade said.
Eight fire engines and six jumbo water tankers were at spot.
“Fire was confined to electric wiring in electric duct of basement with two podiums plus upper 9 storey glass façade building. As the fire is confined to electrical duct smoke and heat travelled in all floor,” said Chief Fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale. The building is a commercial property and houses a bank.
Rahangdale added, “One of our fireman, Suresh Arte attached to Andheri Fire station was injured during the rescue operation and is being treated for smoke inhalation currently. Besides Arte, seven other fireman are being treated for smoke inhalation. The MFB team managed rescue nine people from the building including Wasim (30) and Naimuddin Shah (28) from the building. Shah, however was declared dead on arrival by Siddharth hospital.
According to eyewitnesses and locals the fire erupted on seventh floor of the building leading to smoke billowing from the second floor of the building upto the eighth floor. The officials classified the fire as a level III (major).
However the exact location could not be established as yet Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said. Around three people were trapped in the building during the incident. The glass facade building consists of a basement and two podiums. All injured are being treated at Siddharth hospital in Goregaon.
The cooling operation is in process.
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App