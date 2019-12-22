Mumbai: Fire breaks out at building in Vile Parle, eight fire tenders at spot

Mumbai Vile Parle fire: A major fire broke out at Labh Shrivalli building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle. (Screengrab) Mumbai Vile Parle fire: A major fire broke out at Labh Shrivalli building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle. (Screengrab)

Mumbai Vile Parle fire: A couple of residential flats on the seventh and eight floors of a building in Vile Parle West caught fire on Sunday evening.

The fire struck A wing of Labh Shrivali building on Bajaj road at 7.09 pm, according to the fire department. It’s a 12 storey building having two wings. Earlier tagged as level 2 at 7.16pm, the operation was escalated to the next level by 7.49pm. Four fire engines, four jumbo tankers and two turning ladders were soon joined by four more fire engines, two jumbo tankers, two turning ladders, one breathing apparatus van, and one quick response vehicle.

“Fire did not spread anywhere. Around 3 to 4 persons were rescued from 7th floor. Total 4 lines of 8 fire engines were in operation. Nobody was trapped on the terrace. Fire fighting officers reached the terrace, from where one woman on 8th floor in wing-B was rescued by two F/M to the place of safety on ground floor,” said a statement by the department.

“Fire fighting system of the building was not working. Electricity and water supply will be cut off till the system gets functional and further action under Fire Act will be initiated. Cause of fire is still under investigation,” the statement added. No injuries have been reported.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

