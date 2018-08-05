Mumbai: Fire at RTO; documents, computers gutted

Fire-fighters took nearly three hours to douse the blaze. (Representational image) Fire-fighters took nearly three hours to douse the blaze. (Representational image)

Hundreds of documents and other items were destroyed in a fire at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai today, but no one was injured, an official said. Fire-fighters took nearly three hours to douse the blaze that erupted at the RTO in Tardeo area of south Mumbai early this morning, he said.

The blaze destroyed the electric wiring, licence and other documents, furniture, computers, printers and other items in 15 to 20 cabins on the RTO’s ground floor, the fire brigade cell of the city civic body said in a statement.

“No casualties were reported in the mishap. However, several documents pertaining to the licence department were gutted,” a fire brigade official said.

The fire brigade control room received the information about the blaze at the RTO at 5.20 am, he said. Eight fire-fighting engines and two water tankers were rushed to the spot. The fire was extinguished around 8.10 am, he said.

An investigation was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said, adding that RTO officials were assessing the loss incurred due to the blaze.

