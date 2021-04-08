Mumbai: Fire at Kurla market, many shops gutted

A massive fire broke out at a vehicle spare parts and scrap market in Kurla on Wednesday afternoon. Heavy smoke engulfed the area, as the Mumbai Fire Brigade controlled the blaze late in the evening. A fireman, Kishan Chavan (40), was injured as he fell from the roof of a shop during fire-fighting operations. Local residents claimed that 150 to 200 shops were gutted.

The fire broke out at 4.18 pm in the congested stretch that houses scrap yard and godowns of vehicle spare parts on CST Kurla road. “Heavy amount of inflammable scrap, including metal, oils, tyres and other vehicles parts were stored, resulting in thick plumes of smoke and massive flames,” said a fire brigade official.

The area where the fire emanated is known as M K market, which is inside the Pipe gully slum pocket – a commercial spot where all vehicle related spare parts and accessories are sold. While M K market has 150 to 200 shops that got gutted, the Pipe gully has 400 shops as per local traders.

“I was at my shop when the fire came from a spark out of a welding machine. The welder was working in a godown near my shop. Around 150 to 200 shops got damaged,” said Imtiaz Ahmed (45), a member of Ekta Motor Parts Dealers Welfare Association.

As the alleys are congested, the fire brigade could not directly access the shops where the fire broke out and continued fire-fighting operations from the arterial CST road. Thirteen fire engines, 11 jumbo water tankers, one breathing apparatus van, one turntable ladder and an ambulance were mobilised.