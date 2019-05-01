Mumbai: Major fire at godown in Cama industrial estate

A major fire broke on the ground and second floors of a structure in Cama Industrial Estate, Goregaon, in the early hours of Tuesday.

While there were no casualties, a firefighter, identified as Ashok Jadhav (27), suffered minor injuries following which he was treated at and discharged from the trauma care hospital.

The fire was doused in a four-hour operation that was on till 8.30 am.

The incident was reported at 2:15 am and at 2.36 am, the fire was declared Level 3 (major). The fire brigade sent 12 fire tenders initially after which eight more fire engines, four jumbo tankers, one ambulance and a quick response vehicle were pressed into service.

Electric wiring and installation, a stock of raw material, cans of chemicals, wooden furniture, office records and files were gutted along with a temporary shed on both the floors. The fire started on the first floor and soon spread to the entire structure.

“A stock of highly flammable material in the godown caused the fire to spread through the entire structure and even to a nearby terrace,” said a fire brigade official present at the spot.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade said the entire structure was covered from all sides with water jets at 6.25 am, and was declared covered then.

The cooling operation went on till 8.30 am on Tuesday.