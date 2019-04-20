Mumbai: Major fire at chemical plant in Dombivli MIDC

A major fire broke out at a chemical plant located in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in the Dombivli district on Saturday morning, officials said.

No loss of life has been reported so far and eight fire engines were engaged in the task of dousing the flames, the officials said.

“The blaze started around 6.55 am in the chemical plant situated behind the Manpada police station in Dombivli MIDC,” Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “Eight fire engines have been deployed to bring the blaze under control. However, even at 10 am, it was still raging and the firefighters were struggling to douse the flames.”

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, fire brigade sources said. Thick black smoke from the fire has engulfed the area surrounding the plant.