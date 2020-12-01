Mumbai: FIR lodged against casting director for ‘raping’ actor

As per the complaint, the accused promised to marry the actor and raped her multiple times from July onwards after she moved into his home.

A 27-year-old casting director has been booked for allegedly raping an actor on multiple occasions between July and October this year under the pretext of marriage.

The 28-year-old actor registered an FIR at Versova police station on November 25. She told police she was in a relationship with the casting director since March after initially meeting him for a film project. As per the complaint, the accused promised to marry the actor and raped her multiple times from July onwards after she moved into his home.

The alleged sexual assault continued until October, when the actor discovered that she was pregnant. She alleged in her complaint that after she informed her boyfriend of her pregnancy, he did not accompany her to the doctor and refused to marry her. The actor later had a miscarriage.

Raghavendra Thakur, senior inspector, Versova police station, said the casting director has not been arrested and would be summoned to record his statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.