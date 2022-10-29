Mumbai: FIR filed after online fraudster impersonates BMC commissioner

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person after officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation complained of receiving messages from a person who impersonated BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, asking them to transfer gift cards by making use of Google Pay.

According to BMC sources, three current and former civic officials have received messages from an unknown number in WhatsApp, which had the profile photo of municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

The user of this number asked the officials to send them gift cards making use of Google Pay.

The officials who received this message said while the name on the profile was of former municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, the photo on it was of Chahal.

The FIR was registered at Azad Maidan police station on Friday by deputy municipal commissioner Vishwas Shankarwar, who was one among the three who has so far received the message.

Senior inspector Bhushan Belnekar said, “We have registered a case after the civic officials lodged a complaint with us. It’s an attempt made by online fraudsters and the officials were well aware of the fraud due to which nobody lost money in it. We are trying to trace the culprits.”

Shankarwar said he received the message on Wednesday afternoon.