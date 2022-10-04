Mumbai: FIR registered on court order against cop, lawyer and bank official for cheating

The Charkop police on an order from a magistrate court in Maharashtra’s Mumbai city Saturday registered an FIR against a woman for allegedly misappropriating cash, costly materials and property related documents of her brother, who died due to Covid-19 last year.

A bank official and a lawyer have also been booked in connection with the case, which is registered on a complaint by the deceased man’s wife, said a police officer.

Jonofark Anthony, the complainant, had last month approached the magistrate court number 24 in Borivali against four people, including her sister-in-law alleging she with the help of a lawyer, a sub-inspector from the Charkop Police Station and a bank official usurped her husband’s money kept in the bank and other materials like his iPhone, Rado watch, gold ornaments, property and bank related documents.

49-year-old Anthony told the police that she works as a teacher in a Middle East country. Her husband Ambrose too worked in a private company in the same country.

In April 2021, her husband tested positive for Covid-19 and passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. The complainant after her husband’s death found out that her sister-in-law used his bank details and misappropriated Rs 34 lakh from his bank account.

Anthony said that she approached the Charkop police through her lawyer and her complaint was being investigated by a sub-inspector. However, her lawyer betrayed her trust and connived with her sister-in-law and helped her to usurp the property.

Anthony’s lawyer later allegedly connived with the sub-inspector to get the case closed without her knowledge. She said the sub-inspector did not even inform her that her complaint has been closed. She also alleged the bank official from a private bank helped her sister-in-law to siphon off the money after her husband’s death.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 166 A B, 378, 404, 415, 416, 424 and 425 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

“We are investigating the case. No action has been taken so far,” said Manohar Shinde, Senior Inspector, Charkop Police Station.