Mumbai: FIR against organiser of AP Dhillon concert for ‘flouting’ Covid norms

The Vakola Police on Sunday night registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the organiser of singer AP Dhillon’s concert at a hotel in Santacruz (East) for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols.

The FIR has been lodged against Siddhesh K who organised the event. “We have booked him under Section 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code, 51B of the Disaster Management Act and other appropriate sections of the Epidemic Act. We have also sent a notice to him,” Sunayana Nate, senior inspector of Vakola police station, said.

Soon after the concert started on Sunday evening, videos of it went viral on social media and the police reached the hotel to check if Covid-19 norms were being followed.

“We reached there at around 9.30 pm and intervened after finding out that Covid-19 norms were not being followed. There was overcrowding as well. We have taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and registered a FIR,” a police officer from Vakola police station said.

The officer added that the organiser had taken all required permissions from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) but did not follow the guidelines.