Mumbai: FIR against woman for leaving quarantine centre with kids

They approached the police, who lodged an FIR under sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations 2020.

Powai police have booked a 30-year-old woman for allegedly running away with her two children from an institutional quarantine centre in Powai on Friday.

The woman was traced to her residence that night. She told authorities she left because she was finding it inconvenient to stay there.

According to the police, a BMC official informed them that the accused woman, along with 60 other people, was kept at the quarantine centre in MMRDA Hiranandani Gardens in Powai. On Friday morning, the authorities found out that she with her two minor children had run away from the quarantine centre.

Ambadas Pawar, a BMC official who lodged the FIR, said, “The woman was traced to her residence late in the night. She said she went off because she faced inconvenience. She injured her leg in the process. As per protocol we lodged the FIR.”

Cases since lockdown

Since March 20 last year till March 13 this year, Mumbai Police have registered 27,819 FIRs against a total of 57,933 people for violating pandemic rules. About 26,118 people have been arrested and 22,807 people served notices while others were untraceable.

A maximum of 11,209 FIRs were for gathering in public place, 10,500 for not wearing masks in public places, and 325 cases against those violating quarantine rules. The remaining cases are against establishments for violating guidelines.

ENS