Mumbai: FIR against unknown person for hoax call about multiple terror attacks in city

The Azad Maidan Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person who made a hoax call on emergency number 112 on October 18 and, identifying himself as a CBI official said there will be terror attacks at a mall, theatre and a luxurious hotel in the city’s western suburbs.

The FIR is registered under Section 170 (personating a public servant) and 505 (1) (b) (public mischief with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code and the case has been transferred to Turbhe police station in Navi Mumbai.

In another hoax call case, the Vakola police Friday arrested a man who had called the police main control room and said there will be a bomb blast in a hotel in Vakola. When traced, he told police he was in an inebriated condition when he made the call. The same person had earlier called the police and said there will be a bomb blast at Mumbai University. He was booked and arrested in this earlier case by the police in Bandra (east).