Mumbai: FIR against Rajawadi hospital attendants for ‘misplacing’ body of Covid victim

MUMBAI police on Tuesday registered an FIR against attendants of Rajawadi hospital, in Ghatkopar, after the body of a 27-year-old murder victim, who had also tested Covid-19 positive, went missing on June 7. The family members suspect that the body of the deceased may have been handed over to someone else erroneously.

Senior Inspector of Tilak Nagar police station, Sushil Kamble, said, “We have registered an FIR under sections 297 (indignity to human corpse) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code against the attendants of the Rajawadi hospital who have misplaced the body.” He added that while the hospital has CCTV cameras, the footage obtained from them had not been of any help in determining if the body had been handed over to someone else.

The 27-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and stabbed in the abdomen by his cousins on June 3 night following a family spat. A murder case was registered at Deonar police station following which five persons were arrested in the case. His body was taken to Rajawadi hospital where the doctors said that they had to conduct a Covid-19 test before releasing the body.

On June 5, the family was informed that the deceased had tested positive. On Sunday, when the family reached the hospital around 11 am with an ambulance, the hospital could not find the body. Subsequently, the family members informed local Tilak Nagar police where an FIR was registered Monday night. The BMC has also started an enquiry in the incident.

