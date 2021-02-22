Mumbai: FIR against pub for violating Covid norms

The BMC has registered an FIR against a pub in Bandra west for violating Covid-19 measures. The civic body has started cracking down on eateries and people not wearing face masks amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city.

According to the BMC, a sanitary inspector from H-West (Bandra west) ward conducted the raid in ‘145 Cafe and Bar’ on Saturday around 11.30 pm. Civic officials found no social distancing was being followed inside the pub. “There were 200 to 250 people inside the pub. All of them were not wearing face masks and no social distancing was being followed. We immediately shut down the pub and imposed Rs 50,000 penalty,” an official said.

The BMC also filed a police complaint against the pub for violating Covid-19 measures after which Bandra police station filed an FIR against the pub on Sunday. Meanwhile, civic officials from K-East (Andheri) filed a police complaint against four travellers from Europe and Middle East who had skipped the mandatory quarantine of seven days. A BMC team inspected a hotel in Andheri East on February 10 and found the four missing.

Along with this, so far the civic body has recovered penalty of over Rs 32 lakh from people not wearing face masks.

Mumbai police will also start fining people for not wearing mask in public places. Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh tweeted from his official Twitter handle. “Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was always to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us.”