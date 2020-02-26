Mumbai: FIR against people protesting at Marine Drive against Delhi violence

“Majority of them left the spot, however, eight to 10 people refused to go… We had to book them under the Mahara-shtra Police Act,” said an IPS officer. (Representational Image) “Majority of them left the spot, however, eight to 10 people refused to go… We had to book them under the Mahara-shtra Police Act,” said an IPS officer. (Representational Image)

An FIR has been registered against a group of people who had assembled at Marine Drive late Monday night reportedly without police permission to hold a candlelight protest against violence in parts of Delhi over Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Several people, including women, gathered at the Marine Drive Monday night to condemn the violence in Delhi.

“Initially around 35-40 people gathered at the Gateway of India, following which they were moved to Sunder Mahal junction on Marine Drive. They were requested to disperse as they didn’t have the necessary permission,” an IPS officer said.

He added, “Majority of them left the spot, however, eight to 10 people refused to go… We had to book them under the Mahara-shtra Police Act.” The officer said the protesters were taken to Marine Drive police station where an FIR was registered.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.