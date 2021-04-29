Mumbai: FIR against Param Bir Singh, 32 others, based on cop’s complaint

An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, DCP Parag Manere and 31 other police personnel based on a complaint given by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge two days back. A total of 27 sections have been applied against the accused persons.

In his complaint addressed to the Maharashtra government and the DGP, Ghadge had made a series of allegations related to corruption against Singh and other officers, in the period when the former was posted with the Thane police. Following the inquiry, the Anti Corruption Bureau was asked to investigate the allegations by the DGP.

The city kotwali police in Akola registered the FIR against the 33 police personnel under various sections ranging from criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989. A total of 27 sections have been applied in the FIR, a copy of which is in the possession of The Indian Express.

In a series of allegations, Ghadge, who was posted in Thane Commissionerate between 2015 and 2018, alleged that during his tenure, several officers in Thane Police Commissionerate under Singh had indulged in various acts of corruption. He also alleged that Singh had asked him to not charge-sheet certain individuals against whom FIRs had been registered.

He further alleged that since he refused to obey the instructions, a total of five FIRs were registered against him and he was suspended. Currently, Ghadge is posted with the police control room in Akola, where the FIR has been registered. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.