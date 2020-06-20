Mumbai: FIR against IRS officer for sexually assaulting woman, says Police

The complainant had approached the state government, following which the Home department directed the zonal deputy commissioner to look into the allegations. (Representational) The complainant had approached the state government, following which the Home department directed the zonal deputy commissioner to look into the allegations. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police on Friday registered an FIR against an IRS officer for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and also having unnatural sex with her on the pretext of marriage. As per allegations, the accused, a deputy commissioner rank officer, had told the victim that he was divorced even though he was allegedly married then.

Senior Inspector of Oshiwara police Dayanand Banger said, “Based on the allegations of the complainant, we have registered an FIR under sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal code against the accused. We are investigating the matter.”

The complainant had approached the state government, following which the Home department directed the zonal deputy commissioner to look into the allegations.

The complainant told The Indian Express that she met the accused at a social gathering nearly two years ago when he took her mobile number. “Over a period, he kept calling me. He told me that he had divorced his wife and was residing alone in Kharghar. We got into a relationship. However, earlier this year, I came to know that he was, in fact, living with his wife and children at Kharghar and had lied to me,” the complainant alleged.

“June 12 was the last day we were together. After that, whenever I tried calling him, his phone was switched off. Eventually on Monday, when I went to his office at Kharghar, he told me that the divorce proceedings would take a long time,” she said.

She added, “He told me that he had been cheating her and offered me money. That infuriated me and I decided to approach the police.”

She further said, “Over the past two years, the man has harassed me a lot and it took a toll on my health. I was diagnosed with tuberculosis. I hope the police take proper action against him.”

