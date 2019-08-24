Mumbai: FIR against 3 developers for destroying mangroves, encroaching on govt land

Bhayander police has registered an FIR against three developers for allegedly destroying mangrove cover in Morwa village and encroaching on government land.

Advertising

The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation had lodged the FIR against developers Pintu Singh, Jaywant Kini and Jitendra Kini and demolished constructions that had come up in the village with a mangrove cover, officials said.

“The three developers had employed JCB machines and had cleared land from mangroves in Morwa and Rai villages. They had begun constructing a building on the government land in Morwa,” the complaint read.

“We haven’t made any arrests yet, but the trio was involved in encroaching on the land in these villages and we have booked them for encroachment, destroying mangroves and cheating. The corporation has demolished the constructions that had come up and we are going to ensure that construction work doesn’t start again,” a senior police officer said.

The developers were unavailable for comment.