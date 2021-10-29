Mumbai: FIR against couple for creating pay-per-view adult content for porn site

Nayanagar police have lodged an FIR against a Mira Road-based couple after a 52-year-old man accused them of exhibiting sexual acts on a pornographic site’s pay-per-view service. No arrests have been made so far in the case, said an official from the police station.

The complainant, a singer by profession, gave a written complaint on October 20 to Cyber Police, Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar Commissionerate, following which an FIR was registered on October 27 by Nayanagar police station.

The complainant stated: “In December 2020, I was surfing the internet when I saw an obscene advertisement link and clicked on it. I reached a website where I saw Indian couples indulging in obscene acts and there was an option of watching them live. I spotted a couple who I suspected lived somewhere at Mira Road.”

The complainant then took the help of a friend to create a login id and unlocked the video after making a payment. “I was shocked to see that the couple stayed at Mira Road. I have seen them. The couple also takes suggestions from live members on how to do the obscene act and what obscene act they want to see,” the complainant added.

An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 292 and 293 for sale of obscene acts, 34 (act done in common by two or more persons), along with 67 and 67 A of IT Act for publishing or transmitting material containing sexually explicit acts.

When asked if an FIR can be made out in cases where a person is individually volunteering to perform, and paying to watch, an obscene act, Prashant Mali, a cybercrime lawyer in Bombay High Court, said, “The distinction between public space and private space on internet is not clear in the law. Ideally, paid services involving adults and being watched by sitting inside home should not be punishable.”