Mumbai: FIR against ADG for failing to register complaint in forgery case

THE MUMBAI Police earlier this week registered an FIR against three persons, including Additional Director General (ADG) Deven Bharti and retired assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Deepak Phatangare, for allegedly not registering an FIR against a woman who is alleged to have used fake documents to prove she was an Indian citizen.

The police have alleged that the woman, Reshma Khan, is a Bangladeshi national. She is the wife of Hyder Azam Khan, BJP’s Mumbai vice-president and head of its minority cell.

While Bharti and Phatangare did not respond to calls or messages, Hyder said, “The FIR has been registered on purely political reasons. My wife is an Indian citizen. We will be responding to this legally.”

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch inquiry was conducted following a preliminary probe last year. On the basis of the Crime Branch investigation, the Malwani police registered an FIR in the case on charges of forgery, cheating and common intention and under sections of the Passport Act. No arrests have been made yet. As per the probe conducted by the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Police, Reshma used forged paperwork to prove she was an Indian national. Special Branch officer Deepak Kurulkar, who conducted the probe, told the police that then senior inspector Phatangare said he had orders from Bharti to not register an FIR in the matter.