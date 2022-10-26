scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Mumbai: FIR against 2 builders after labourer’s death

The police said the deceased, who fell from the building, had not been provided a safety harness which is against the law. The duo have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Najmul said that on Sunday morning, he reached the site at 8.30 am and was waiting for Shaikh and safety engineer Ketan Parab along with some other employees. (Representational/File)

THE MUMBAI police has registered an FIR against two contractors in connection with the death of a labourer working at an under-construction building in Vikhroli.

The police said the deceased, who fell from the building, had not been provided a safety harness which is against the law. The duo have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a statement given by a relative of the victim Azizul Ansari (31), who was working at the same construction site of Shraddha builders located at Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli. In his statement, the relative, Najmul Mandal (26), who was staying with Ansari, said the latter was married and had two children. In his statement, he said that while usually they have a safety belt when they worked, between October 23 and 26, they were forced to work on the construction site even though they had been promised leave by contractor Shafiq Shaikh.

Najmul said that on Sunday morning, he reached the site at 8.30 am and was waiting for Shaikh and safety engineer Ketan Parab along with some other employees. Suddenly, some workers in the building said that someone had fallen from the under-construction building while working. As Najmul rushed to the spot, he found that it was Ansari who had fallen off. The contractor was informed about it and Ansari was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...Premium
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...
More from Mumbai

Eventually, the local police recorded the statement of Najmul on the basis of which an FIR was registered against Shaikh and Parab for making employees work on their off-day without providing them with the necessary safety equipment. An officer said the FIR had been registered on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and common intention. An official said they would soon be arresting the two accused in the case.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 05:10:49 am
Next Story

Chandigarh choked as Green Diwali went bust

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement