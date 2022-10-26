Mumbai: FIR against 2 builders after labourer’s death

THE MUMBAI police has registered an FIR against two contractors in connection with the death of a labourer working at an under-construction building in Vikhroli.

The police said the deceased, who fell from the building, had not been provided a safety harness which is against the law. The duo have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a statement given by a relative of the victim Azizul Ansari (31), who was working at the same construction site of Shraddha builders located at Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli. In his statement, the relative, Najmul Mandal (26), who was staying with Ansari, said the latter was married and had two children. In his statement, he said that while usually they have a safety belt when they worked, between October 23 and 26, they were forced to work on the construction site even though they had been promised leave by contractor Shafiq Shaikh.

Najmul said that on Sunday morning, he reached the site at 8.30 am and was waiting for Shaikh and safety engineer Ketan Parab along with some other employees. Suddenly, some workers in the building said that someone had fallen from the under-construction building while working. As Najmul rushed to the spot, he found that it was Ansari who had fallen off. The contractor was informed about it and Ansari was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Eventually, the local police recorded the statement of Najmul on the basis of which an FIR was registered against Shaikh and Parab for making employees work on their off-day without providing them with the necessary safety equipment. An officer said the FIR had been registered on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and common intention. An official said they would soon be arresting the two accused in the case.