Mumbai: Final notification for rehabilitation of slum-dwellers living along airport issued

In a boost to the expansion of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the state urban development department on Wednesday issued a final notification approving the rehabilitation of slum-dwellers who lived along the airport.

The first notice in this regard was issued in 2014. Now, after taking control of the airport, the Adani Group has given its consent to the state government to issue the final notification. Bhushan Gagrani, Principal Secretary (urban development-1) confirmed that the notification has been issued.

With slums located along the airport, problems had arisen in the development of the east side terminal. Officials had also raised the issue of security risk posed by the presence of these slums. The final notification stated that the civil aviation minister, in July 2014, had said that the slums posed a grave danger to the airport. Following the notification, the slum-dominated area will now come to be known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Notified Area.

While some slum-dwellers have already been shifted to Vidyavihar, many have complained of poor living conditions there.

With the Adani Group taking control of the Mumbai airport from GVK Airport Developers Limited last September, a senior official said they plan to rehabilitate the remaining slum-dwellers so that expansion work at the airport can begin.

The notification, while stating that slum-dwellers will be given 300 sq ft houses, added that those already handed over 269 sq ft houses will not be compensated. Owners of shops and commercial establishment will be given 225 sq ft plots as compensation.

Varun Bhatia, vice-president of Mumbai International Airport Limited, refused to comment on the matter.