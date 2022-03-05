Mumbai: Final CMRS inspection of Navi Mumbai Metro line on March 7-8

A final inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) of the Navi Mumbai Metro line will be held on March 7 and 8. “This will be the final test for Navi Mumbai Metro corridor. Once it receives certification from the CMRS, decks shall be cleared for commercial operations of the Phase 1 of Line 1 of Navi

Mumbai Metro,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO.

The CIDCO is a nodal agency for executing the Navi Mumbai Metro project and is developing four elevated routes. The first phase of the Navi Mumbai Metro stretches from Belapur to Pendhar, covering around 11 km, with 11 stations and a depot at Taloja.

A team will be coming from Delhi on March 7 for the inspection. “The Navi Mumbai Metro had earlier successfully completed trials related to oscillation, electrical safety and emergency brakes, and obtained certificates from RSDO. It has received clearance for rolling stock and coaches. Now, the final test by CMRS will be crucial for opening it for passenger traffic,” said an official.