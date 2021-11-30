Mumbai: File missing from Mayor’s office for 8 months, BJP tells ACB

November 30, 2021 7:21:40 pm
BJP filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday that a file on procurement of medicines related to monsoon ailments has gone missing from Mayor Kishori Pednekar’s office.
BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha and corporator Vinod Mishra submitted the complaint at the ACB office in Worli.
Mishra said the file has been missing for eight months after it was sent to the Mayor’s office for approval. The procurement was made by BMC’s Central Purchase Department (CPD) using the mayor’s financial powers.
“The file was sent to the mayor’s office for approval in September 2020 but it was never returned to the department. We want an investigation by ACB in this matter,” said Vinod Mishra, corporator from Malad.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-