Mumbai: File missing from Mayor’s office for 8 months, BJP tells ACB

BJP filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday that a file on procurement of medicines related to monsoon ailments has gone missing from Mayor Kishori Pednekar’s office.

BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha and corporator Vinod Mishra submitted the complaint at the ACB office in Worli.

Mishra said the file has been missing for eight months after it was sent to the Mayor’s office for approval. The procurement was made by BMC’s Central Purchase Department (CPD) using the mayor’s financial powers.

“The file was sent to the mayor’s office for approval in September 2020 but it was never returned to the department. We want an investigation by ACB in this matter,” said Vinod Mishra, corporator from Malad.