Mumbai: Few N-95 masks, health workers, doctors use scarves, 3-ply mask, cloth in hospitals

In KEM Hospital’s department of transfusion medicine, which regularly holds blood donation camps, employees have a reason to be scared. At a time when World Health Organisation has repeatedly stressed on need to safeguard healthcare workers that reman under high risk, doctors in government hospitals are complaining that they have not been provided N-95 masks. Doctors and nurses have been given 2-ply and 3-ply masks, the ward boys and security have been given two green or white coloured cloth pieces attached with strings. They are supposed to wash it and reuse.

Personal protective equipment is only available for health workers in Kasturba and Seven Hills hospital. In Spain, over 5,400 health workers have been diagnosed with Covid-19, more than 10 per cent of total case burden.

The Indian Express visited three government hospitals in Mumbai where security guards either used scarves to cover their nose and mouth or had the cotton mask provided by hospital. At gate number 7 in KEM hospital, a security guard said he has repeatedly been denied masks by the nurses “as there is limited stock”. He wraps a scarf around his face on duty. His colleague got lucky, he got two cotton masks. A social worker said, “The situation is bad, we have to beg for masks and not everyone is provided one. The worst affected are ward boys and security staff.”

In St George’s hospital, the security said they have been told that masks are short in supply. The doctors in casualty ward wear a disposable 3-ply mask to check patients. “We can’t complain, N-95 is not in stock or kept reserved for future need,” a female doctor said.

A ward boy in Kandivali Shatabdi hospital said he has been given two masks made from cloth by BMC. “I reused them for several days. Now I have no time to wash, so I bought a mask myself. But they expensive,” he said.

In KEM hospital, a doctor from the blood bank said the 2-ply and 3-ply mask given to them offers little protection against the virus. “We hold blood donation drives and come in close contact with patients coming for platelet transfusion. We have repeatedly asked for N-95 masks.”

A N-95 mask filters 95 per cent of airborne particles if worn correctly. A disposable 3-ply or 2-ply is made from polypropylene non woven fabric that is best fitted for ill persons to use to ensure their cough or sneeze does not become airborne. If worn by health worker, it may not entirely protect them against coronavirus. A mask made out of cotton too can provide protection but not 100 per cent. For common people a handkerchief or scarf can work, but Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a mask for health workers.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors has written to medical education ministry to provide personal protective equipment and N-95 masks for close to 4,000 resident doctors working in Maharashtra’s government hospitals.

“If one doctor gets infected, we will transfer to all others. Doctors are sometimes on 24 hour constant duty,” a resident doctor in KEM hospital said.

In Nair hospital, on Thursday N-95 masks were distributed to all resident doctors. “But the stock is limited, instead of using it once and throwing it, we will use the mask for 3-4 days,” said Dr Satish Tandel, representative of resident doctors.

The N-95 masks are currently being sold at Rs 500-600 in medical stores. The health ministry has capped its sale at MRP.

A chemist in Veera Desai said they are buying the mask at higher rates from distributor and forced to sell beyond the MRP. Vikas Biyani, joint commissioner (drugs), FDA said they have taken action against 25 retailers for selling masks over the MRP. “We have seized masks worth Rs 1.55 crore and seized stock from 33 manufacturers and suppliers in state,” Biyani said.

When contacted, Rajesh Tope, state health minister, said, “We have given bulk orders for N-95 masks at state level. We held a meeting with Haffkine Institute to speed up the process of procurement of masks.”

The New England Journal of Medicine published a study on surface stability of SARV-CoV-2, the virus the causes Covid-19 infection. It found the virus remains longer on stainless steel and plastic than copper and cardboard, and can sustain in air in the form of aerosols (suspended particles in air) for sometime. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, in a virtual press conference said “it is important that health-care workers take additional precautions”.

