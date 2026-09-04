Mumbai: Ferry with 38 on board rescued after snag near Gateway of India

A ferry carrying 34 passengers and four crew members was towed back to the Gateway of India on Thursday evening after it developed a technical snag about 1.5 nautical miles from the jetty.

The ferry, Anwari, had taken the passengers on a half-hour ride from the Gateway. At around 8.30 pm, while returning to shore, the vessel suddenly stopped in the Arabian Sea.

The incident was reported to the police control room, following which personnel from Beat No. 1, including constable Abhijit Shinde and Police Naik Gurav, began looking for a vessel nearby that could assist the stranded ferry.

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Police were informed that another ferry, Azad Hind, was operating in the vicinity. Shinde and Gurav contacted its owner, Junaid Mulla, and sought his assistance. The Azad Hind was then directed to the location of the stranded ferry.