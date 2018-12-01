Mumbai: Fees of students likely to be refunded, says Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil

THE Maharashtra government on Friday said it was considering a proposal to refund tuition fees collected from students in drought-hit areas. The government said students from all streams in such areas are likely to have their fees refunded for the current academic year.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Leader of the Legislative Council, Chandrakant Patil, in his reply during a debate on drought in the Upper House, said: “We are positively considering to refund the educational fees of students in drought-hit regions from all streams for the current year. Even if a student from a drought-hit region is studying in cities, we will consider him/her for the refund. We will start the process immediately.”

Patil added that the move might lead to an additional financial burden of Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore on the state government.

The government’s response came after the opposition parties demanded that educational fees of students in these areas be refunded.

“Besides, we have delegated the powers of district collectors to sub-divisional officers for taking immediate decisions on providing water tankers. Directions have been issued to provide water tankers within 24 hours of receiving a request,” said Patil.

He also said that opposition parties had alleged that the government did not oppose the Centre’s drought management manual like other states had. “Had we opposed it, we would not get any financial assistance from the Centre,” he added.

Patil further said that a drought-like situation has been announced in 151 tehsils and 268 agriculture circles. “In these areas, there are total 1.08 crore animals and we are making appropriate arrangements for fodder for the animals until June next year. The fodder camps will also be set up wherever required based on the reports of the district collectors,” he added.

The revenue minister also said the government would pay 5 per cent sum of total arrears of the drinking water schemes of the villages to continue the water supply in drought-hit villages.