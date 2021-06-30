Mumbai: Fed up of squabbles with wife, man feeds three kids rat poison, one dies

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered on charges of murder and an attempt to murder.

The Mankhurd police are on the lookout for a daily wage earner who allegedly poisoned his three children following a dispute with his wife. While two of the children are undergoing treatment and are stated to be stable, six-year-old Alishan Mohammad succumbed during treatment, the police said.

DCP (zone VI) K Upadhyay said the incident took place Friday when the accused, Mohammad Ali Naushad, allegedly told his three children — aged two, six and seven — that he had got a new type of ice cream but allegedly fed them children rat poison from a tube. While Alishan had consumed it five times, his elder sister Alina and younger brother Arman had it twice, the officer said. Soon, the children started feeling uneasy and were rushed to the Shatabdi hospital by their mother later.

Naushad allegedly told his wife that the children may have accidentally consumed the poison. However, as their situation deteriorated, he allegedly told her that tired of their constant fights, he had decided to kill all the three children. After the six year old succumbed Tuesday, Naushad’s wife approached the local Mankhurd police. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered on charges of murder and an attempt to murder.

“Before the police could arrest him, Naushad had fled from the spot. We are currently on the lookout for him and should be able to arrest him soon,” Upadhyay said. The police added that in the six to seven days leading to the incident, the couple had fought constantly.