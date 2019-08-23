Mumbai: FDA holds workshop on healthy food in schools

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held a workshop for more than 150 principals, teachers and canteen managers on Thursday to improve nutrition intake in schools and colleges. The workshop is part of the FDA’s drive to replace existing menus in educational institutes with healthier options.

The workshop was held with chef Harpalsingh Sokhi, dietician Jagmeet Madan and laparoscopic surgeon Dr Jayshree Todkar.

Since the Eat Healthy movement began across the state, 30,000 schools and colleges have been covered. Another workshop is planned on August 30 in Nasik for 300 schools and colleges.