Toggle Menu
Mumbai: FDA holds workshop on healthy food in schoolshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-fda-holds-workshop-on-healthy-food-in-schools-5928769/

Mumbai: FDA holds workshop on healthy food in schools

The workshop is part of the FDA’s drive to replace existing menus in educational institutes with healthier options.

workshop, fda, fda workshop, fda workshop mumbai, schools, mumbai school, food and drug administration, mumbai news, maharashtra news, indian express news
Since the Eat Healthy movement began across the state, 30,000 schools and colleges have been covered. (Representational Image)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held a workshop for more than 150 principals, teachers and canteen managers on Thursday to improve nutrition intake in schools and colleges. The workshop is part of the FDA’s drive to replace existing menus in educational institutes with healthier options.

The workshop was held with chef Harpalsingh Sokhi, dietician Jagmeet Madan and laparoscopic surgeon Dr Jayshree Todkar.

Since the Eat Healthy movement began across the state, 30,000 schools and colleges have been covered. Another workshop is planned on August 30 in Nasik for 300 schools and colleges.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android