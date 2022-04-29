Mumbai: FB ‘friend’ threatens man with obscene video, extorts Rs 10,000

A woman tricked a 49-year-old man into doing an obscene act on a WhatsApp video call, which she then recorded and used to extort Rs 10,000 from him. When the woman threatened the man that she would circulate the video and asked for more money, the man approached Khar police station, where an FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday. According to the police, the complainant had recently accepted a friend request from a woman on Facebook. On April 24 around 11 am, the woman allegedly sent her mobile number to him on Facebook messenger. Half an hour after the complainant messaged her, he allegedly received a WhatsApp video call.

According to the police, during the call, the woman, who was not wearing any clothes, engaged in obscene acts and asked the complainant to follow suit. Unaware that he was being recorded, the man complied.

It was only after the woman sent the recorded video to him and threatened him to pay Rs 5,000 that the man realised he was duped. After he paid up, the woman allegedly demanded another Rs 5,000. Once again, the complainant obeyed. When the woman asked for Rs 10,000 again, the complainant confided in his brother and approached the Khar police.

An FIR was registered under Sections 384 (extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of the IPC and 66 E (violation of privacy) and 67 A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.