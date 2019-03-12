Mumbai: FB account ‘hacked’, man claims culprit posted anti-national messages, pictures

A 27-year-old man has filed a complaint against unknown cyber frauds for allegedly hacking into his Facebook account and posting ‘anti-national messages and pictures’ with an intent of creating ‘communal disharmony’, Mumbai police said Monday.

The case was registered early last week by Akash Kangude, an employee of an event management company, at D N Nagar police station.

In his statement, Kangude said that he had been using his Facebook account since 2010 and only logged in to the account either from his computer at home or mobile phone.

On February 22 evening, Kangude said he had received a call from a friend who alerted him that some messages or pictures related to India and Pakistan had been posted on his Facebook account.

“When I checked my profile on my mobile phone, I found that several ‘anti-national’ images had been posted on my profile. Messages such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were also posted on my profile,” the complainant said in the statement.

Kangude approached the DN Nagar police station when more ‘anti-national messages’ were posted on his Facebook profile even after he changed his account password.

“We have blocked Kangude’s Facebook account. We are currently seeking help from the cyber department and trying to trace the culprit with the IP address,” sub-inspector Anandrao Kashid of DN Nagar police station said. The police have registered a case under sections 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.