Mumbai: Fatal toxic fumes at public toilet spark BMC demolition crackdown

There is an industrial unit closer to the flyover which had allegedly dumped chemical waste inside the public toilet. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

A day after two people died after inhaling toxic fumes at a public toilet in Mumbai’s Goregaon East, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched a massive demolition drive against unauthorised structures in and around the toilet premises. The civic authorities said it has demolished more than 50 unauthorised structures during the drive. The civic officials, however, said that the toilet where the incident happened will not be demolished since it’s a community structure.

According to the civic officials, the unauthorised structures were located underneath the Murali Nair flyover. There is an industrial unit closer to the flyover which had allegedly dumped chemical waste inside the public toilet.