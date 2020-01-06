Mumbai: Farmer sitting in protest outside Matoshree ‘forcibly removed’ by cops

Police said Deshmukh, who was accompanied by his seven-year-old daughter, refused to move unless he was allowed an audience with the CM. (File/Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) Police said Deshmukh, who was accompanied by his seven-year-old daughter, refused to move unless he was allowed an audience with the CM. (File/Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

A farmer, who was sitting in protest outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra (East) on Sunday morning, was allegedly forcibly removed by the Mumbai Police after he refused to go away. Television journalists also alleged that the police manhandled them when they went to the police station to speak the farmer.

According to police, the farmer, Mahendra Deshmukh (40), had arrived at Matoshree in Bandra (East) at 10.40 am, and was told by the chief minister’s staff that he could not meet him.

Police said Deshmukh, who was accompanied by his seven-year-old daughter, refused to move unless he was allowed an audience with the CM.

A native of Panvel taluka, police said, Deshmukh got a notice from a nationalised bank for defaulting on a loan of Rs 8 lakh. In letters to the district administration and to the state government, however, he claimed to have not availed of any such loan, police added.

Senior Inspector Nikhil Kapse of Kherwadi police station said Deshmukh had also previously visited the CM’s official residence in Malabar Hill and his office at Mantralaya to get his grievance resolved but was unable to meet him.

Kapse added that when Deshmukh refused to move, security officials posted at Matoshree alerted the Kherwadi police station.

Police said they attempted to persuade Deshmukh to leave the premises but when he refused to move, they forcibly took him away in a police car to Kherwadi police station.

A group of television reporters stationed outside Matoshree followed Deshmukh to the police station, where police personnel allegedly prevented them from speaking to him. Vinod Jagdale of the TV Journalists Association said the police shoved and pushed mediapersons, damaged a camera and smashed a reporter’s phone. The association has called upon the CM to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VIII) Manjunath Singe said he was personally inquiring into the allegations of manhandling and that he will take suitable action if anyone was found guilty.

Later in the afternoon, police released Deshmukh and his daughter after counselling him.

